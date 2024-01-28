Love Always Wins

This is what our Lord Jesus Christ says: John 15:12-13 (KJV) “This is my commandment, That ye love one another, as I have loved you. Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends”. Let me make it very clear, without love, you cannot see God’s eternal glorious kingdom. Many of us are just chasing shadows in religion, Jesus Christ didn’t come to introduce religion, He came to show us love and commands us to do the same. We see people are busy with religious rituals and customs over showing love to fellow humans. We see people destroying each other in unhealthy competition for position fame and money, in the world today we see people fight and kill one another in the name of defending their faith, also in the world today we see people claim they love God but all they have to show for it are selfish attitudes towards their society and communities.

How many people do you touched their lives everyday or every week? The world is in need of heroes of love, who will go out there and provide for the helpless, who will go out there and defend the oppressed, many children are going hungry every day but no system in place to care for the poor of the masses. Everything is for you and your family, no help coming from you to others. If this is how you live, then you haven’t known Christ Jesus. Seen God’s word about love here: 1 John 4:7-14 (KJV) Beloved, let us love one another: for love is of God; and every one that loveth is born of God, and knoweth God.

He that loveth not knoweth not God; for God is love. In this was manifested the love of God toward us, because that God sent his only begotten Son into the world, that we might live through him. Herein is love, not that we loved God, but that he loved us, and sent his Son to be the propitiation for our sins. Beloved, if God so loved us, we ought also to love one another. No man hath seen God at any time. If we love one another, God dwelleth in us, and his love is perfected in us. Hereby know we that we dwell in him, and he in us, because he hath given us of his Spirit. And we have seen and do testify that the Father sent the Son to be the Saviour of the world.

That is what God’s says about love. Many Christians pile up prayers points, weeks of fasting and reading the Bible, all these are good, but they are not the best, the best is to practically plan to show love and practically and intentionally show love to people all around us. The instance we start showing love to others, our answers to prayers are triggered in the realm of the spirit and God’s glory begins to show on us.