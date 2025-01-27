Louiza Williams: A Rising Force In Nigerian Entertainment

Share

Louiza Williams Ogar, a prominent Nigerian artiste manager and film producer, is a trailblazer in the Nigerian entertainment industry. Born and raised in Cross River State, Louiza’s journey into the dynamic world of entertainment is marked by academic excellence, international recognition, and an unmatched passion for talent management and film production.

Louiza attended Government Girls Secondary School in Port Harcourt and Comprehensive Secondary School in Calabar, where she laid the foundation for her education. She later earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Applied Chemistry from the University of Calabar (UNICAL). However, her keen interest in management drove her to pursue further studies.

She completed a National Diploma in Mass Communication at the Lagos Aviation & Maritime Business School before earning a second degree and a Master of Science in Business Administration from the National Open University of Nigeria. Louiza’s thirst for knowledge extended internationally, as she studied film production at the prestigious New York Film Academy, cementing her position as a versatile force in the entertainment industry.

As a producer, Louiza has demonstrated remarkable creativity and storytelling prowess. Her 2021 romantic comedy Suga Suga made waves in cinemas across Nigeria and later achieved international acclaim when it was acquired by Amazon Prime in 2022. The film quickly climbed the ranks of Amazon Prime’s recommended and top movies list.

Following this success, Louiza produced Love Box, a romantic drama starring Nigerian actress Nancy Isime and Ghanaian actor Toosweet Annan. The movie premiered on M-Net’s Africa Magic Showcase on October 1, 2021, further solidifying her reputation as a skilled producer.

Louiza Williams Ogar is a seasoned artiste manager with an impressive portfolio of collaborations, including some of the biggest names in the Nigerian music and entertainment industry. Her managerial roles have included: Kizz Daniel (G-Worldwide Entertainment), Sugarboy, Waconzy, MC Galaxy and Pryme

She also served as a talent consultant for prestigious events such as the Calabar Festival and Miss Africa Calabar. Her expertise extends to international tours and event management, having worked in over 20 countries, including the USA, UK, South Africa, and Germany.

Louiza’s outstanding contributions have earned her numerous awards and nominations: Artiste Manager of the Year – Maya Awards (2015), Extreme Awards (2015), and BMTV Awards (2015), Best Artiste Manager in Africa – Nominated by Pan Africa Parliamentary Awards, Sierra Leone (2019), Entertainment Personality of the Year – Naijawavez BAC Awards (2021), Extreme Awards (Benin Republic)/Artiste Manager of The Year (2015) – Won, Maya Awards (Ibadan) /Artiste Manager of The Year (2015) – Won , The Beatz Awards (Lagos)/ Artiste Manager of The Year (2015)- Nominated, Abuja Entertainment and Meritorious Awards/ Artiste Manager of The Year (2015)- Won, BMTV Awards (Enugu)/ Best Artiste Manager (2015)- Won, Nollywood Europe Golden Awards- NEGA Germany / Best Artiste Manager (2016)- Won, Sphinx Magazine Awards/ Artiste Manager of the Year (2018)- Nominated, SCREAM all youths Awards /Talent Manager of the Year (2018)- Nominated and City People Music Awards / Artiste Manager of the Year (2018)- Nominated.

Her accolades underscore her influence and dedication to nurturing talent and expanding the African entertainment scene.

Louiza Williams is not just a national figure but a global one, with international appearances and projects spanning continents. From Europe to Africa and Asia, her work has taken her to Dublin, Malaysia, China, Kenya, and beyond, building networks and showcasing African talent on the world stage.

