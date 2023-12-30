Louis Edem Invitational: Top West African B’Ball Clubs to Light up Lagos

ASPAC Basketball club and Energie Basketball club from Benin Republic, Ghanaian top sides, Customs Braves and Spintex Knights, are set to compete in the 2024 West African Championship at Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Surulere , Lagos. According to the organisers of the event, Louis Edem Foundation, the prestigious event will take place from March 31 to April 7, 2024.

The competition initially set to take place in Abuja in order to open up the tournament to the Savannah Conference team – Nigeria Premier League teams in the Northern Region, will now take place in Lagos due to logistic considerations for the International teams participating.

Leading the way for the 2024 season of the LEF Invitational is reigning champions Rivers Hoopers, 2022 champions Kwara Falcons, Lagos Raptors, Lagos Leg- ends, Comets, and Hoops and Read. Founder and President of Louis Edem Foundation, Louis Edem, emphasized the foundation’s commitment to investing N100m over the next five years to develop grassroots basketball in Nigeria.”

We are in the second year of our N100m commitment to developing basketball in Nigeria, supporting the efforts of the Nigeria Basketball Federation to grow the game,” he said. “Come March 31, 2024, the battle line will be drawn for past winners Rivers Hoopers and Kwara to reclaim yet another title or the challengers to take the crown and seat on the championship throne on West Africa’s most elite basketball tournament.”