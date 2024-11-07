Lotus Bank Hosts Stakeholders’ Engagement Forum

Share

Lotus Bank hosted a Stakeholder Engagement Forum in Lagos where it brought together the bank’s executive management team, members of the press and other stakeholders to foster deeper understanding and engagement of the company’s activities.

The bank also stated that the event was to also showcase the principles of noninterest and ethical banking, the Bank’s innovative offerings, and its commitment to ethical and inclusive financial practices.

Speaking at the event, its Executive Director, Dr. Isiaka Ajani-Lawal, who stood in for the Managing Director, expressed gratitude to the media, emphasizing their role in educating the public on non-interest banking.

He said: “We appreciate the media for helping us communicate our mission and values. This engagement is essential in broadening awareness of ethical banking in Nigeria,” . AjaniLawal stated.

