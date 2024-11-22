Lottery Workers List Challenges, Set For Stakeholder Summit December

Share

Lottery workers under the banner of the National Union of Gaming and Lottery Workers (LUGLOW) have identified seven critical challenges in the gaming sector with a resolve to address them to ensure sustainable development of the sector.

This is coming just as the union has put in place necessary arrangements for its forthcoming national stakeholders summit and the National Delegates Conference for the emergence of a new leadership if the union is to pilot its affairs for the next four years.

These form the talking points at a press conference of the union addressed by the duo of Comrade Gregory Olatunji (General Secretary) and Comrade David Omaghomi in Lagos on Friday wherein they resolve that the union has evolved a paradigm shift in its operations.

According to Omaghomi who spoke on behalf of LUGLOW, a new approach of renewed members’ welfare and systematic support for the development of the sector will now form the norm for engaging stakeholders to guarantee the development of the sector.

Omaghomi listed the challenges in the sector to include, activities of illegal operators, underage betting, multiple taxation, worker exploitation, public harassment and fraud, gaming under poor conditions, state-level bans and international harmony.

“Unregulated activities undermine public trust, reduce stakes and jeopardize the entire industry. We are ready to work with regulatory authorities to flush out these bad actors,” the union stated while highlighting the impacts of illegal operation of quacks in the sector.

While calling for streamlining tax administration as it affects the operations of operators, Omaghami added that “Overlapping tax regime stifles growth and profitability. We advocate for streamlined taxation policies to foster sustainability for operators and workers alike.”

The union also lamented the continued harassment of its members by security agents across the country but added that it (the union) is seeking robust collaboration amongst stakeholders to address the issues involved.

