Lottery Regulatory Boss Harps On Stakeholder Collaboration

The Director General of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Mr. Lanre Gbajabiamila, has highlighted the need for effective collaboration among stakeholders in the gaming industry in order for it to, “achieve a robust balance between growth and social responsibility.”

Gbajabiamila, who stated this in his welcome address at the 2024 NLRC stakeholders’ meeting and management retreat in Lagos on Monday, said that the theme for this year’s edition of the event, “Strengthening Partnerships for Responsible Gaming and National Development,” captures the Commission’s, commitment to, “not only regulate, but also to promote the benefits of a wellorganised, ethical, and transparent gaming sector.”

He further stated: “The significance of responsible gaming, both in safeguarding the interests of our citizens and in contributing to Nigeria’s socioeconomic goals, cannot be overemphasized. It is through collaboration that we aim to achieve a robust balance between growth and social responsibility.”

In a chat with journalists on the sidelines of the event, the NLRC DG said that the Commission ensured that all key stakeholders and institutional partners such as the, the National Lottery Trust Fund, Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering, and the Office of the National Security Adviser, among others, were present at the meeting so that, as he put it, “everybody will have a proper interactive session.”

According to him, the meeting was also aimed at making sure that the revenues that are raised in the industry are properly used for good causes.

