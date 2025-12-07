Lost Revenue: Group Urges FG To Set Up Special Task Force On Revenue Recovery

The Basic Metals, Iron and Steel Manufacturers Sectoral Group of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has called on the Federal Government to establish a special task force to recover lost revenue from certain Free Trade Zone (FTZ) operators whose activities, over the years, have undermined local industries.

Chairman of the Group, Prince Lekan Adewoye, told journalists in Abuja that weak regulatory oversight in FTZs, particularly regarding value addition to imported raw materials, exports to the Customs territory, and trade with related entities has led to significant revenue losses.

He noted that finished and semi-finished products are often under-invoiced as raw materials to exploit government incentives, then enter the Customs territory without value addition.

Adewoye explained that such practices have harmed genuine local manufacturers, resulting in plant shutdowns and job losses.

He cited a member company in Ogun State that had to scrap nearly 80% of its installed capacity due to unfair competition from operators in the Igbesa FTZ.

“If this situation continues, many more steel manufacturers could collapse, and we risk losing investments, jobs, and industrial capacity built over decades. The government must act urgently to restore fairness to the FTZ system,” he warned.

He emphasized that the Basic Metals and Iron & Steel sector is vital to Nigeria’s industrial development, contributing to economic diversification, import substitution, employment generation, MSME development, and local production despite persistent challenges.

On the issue, Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Economic Zones Association (NEZA), Toyin Elegbede, assured that the association does not support any sabotage by member organizations, noting that NEZA remains committed to the objectives of FTZs.

Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) Director of Product Certification, Engr. Enebi Onucheyo, confirmed that SON developed the Special Economic Zones Conformity Assessment Programme (SEZCAP) in 2024 to certify goods entering and leaving FTZs.

The scheme, now being deployed through SON state offices, aims to ensure quality and safety of manufactured products in the zones for both domestic and export markets.