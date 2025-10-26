Lost In The Woods: Finding Nigeria’s Way Back

Dear Editor,

Nigeria today feels like a group lost in the woods confused, divided, and uncertain which path leads home. We have lost sight of the collective vision that once bound us together. In a multicultural nation like ours, progress demands unity of purpose.

When travelers in a forest quarrel, they wander in circles; when they cooperate, they rediscover direction. To find our way back, we must remember three timeless survival principles each relevant to both our national struggle and our President’s call for renewed hope.

1. Stay together. When a group is lost, separation is fatal. In Nigeria, division along ethnic, religious, or political lines weakens our national compass. The Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba, and every other group must walk side by side. A house divided cannot stand, and a nation divided cannot progress. True patriotism lies in solidarity, not suspicion.

2. Ration your water and food. In survival, discipline and patience preserve life. Likewise, our government’s appeal for patience and endurance stems from this principle: we must manage our limited resources wisely as we rebuild. Economic hardship is painful, but reckless consumption, corruption, or disunity only deepens the crisis. Endurance today is an investment in tomorrow’s stability.

3. Stay warm—build a survival bed. In the cold, the wise gather warmth and build protection from the ground. For Nigeria, this means constructing the “survival bed” of resilience: institutions that safeguard education, healthcare, and justice. We must strengthen the systems that lift citizens off the cold ground of poverty and inequality.

Inside this metaphorical forest, hatred, tribalism, and rivalry are luxuries we cannot afford. Each conflict wastes precious daylight. Every insult delays our rescue. It is time to choose collaboration over competition and solutions over blame. As a registered nurse, I witness daily how collective effort saves lives.

When doctors, nurses, and technicians work as one team, patients recover faster, outcomes improve, and resources stretch further. The same principle applies to nationbuilding: teamwork yields healing. Our journey out of the woods begins when we stand together, ration wisely, and build strong foundations.

Nigeria’s compass still points home—it is unity, endurance, and resilience that will guide us there. Lost in the woods, our only hope is cooperation, not conflict. Christine Umoekereka, an author, writes from Lagos

How can we stop fake travel agents from issuing fake visas to Nigerians?

Dear Editor,

Is Nigeria a fake country? No. I am a Nigerian. Nigeria is not a fake nation because it is blessed with limitless resources. Our president and the state governors, including lawmakers, are genuine. The menace of fake travel agents in Nigeria to dupe unsuspecting members of the public is worrisome.

Many unemployed Nigerian graduates are anxious to travel abroad for a better life, driven by economic hardships, lack of opportunities, and to pursuit of better living conditions and career prospects.

Nigerian citizens eager to travel abroad are frequently targeted by fraudulent travel agents who collect money and provide fake visas to them, leading to disappointment and financial loss upon discovery at various official embassies in Nigeria.

I want to use this medium to call on the interior minister, Mr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, to set up a committee that will be saddled with the responsibility of flushing out the fake travel agents in Nigeria.

The problem of fake visas is a persistent issue, and it is the duty of the Federal Government of Nigeria to protect its citizens from such fraud. Nigerians are being defrauded by travel agents daily. The applicants who want to travel abroad must be told to exercise extreme caution.

They are expected to verify information with officials of Nigerian immigration services and ensure that they are dealing with legitimate agencies. The presidency must also be told to fix our economy to discourage average Nigerian youths from leaving the country for abroad to seek greener pastures.

There should be mass arrests of fake travel agents in Nigeria. If this is done by the government with all sincerity, the fake travel agents will surely become a thing of the past. A stitch in time saves nine.

The time to act for the presidency is now. There are many pending criminal cases against the fake travel agents who issued fake visas for Nigerians in some of our Magistrate and High courts in Nigeria, while some are still pending at our various Police stations. Mumin Esq, writes from Ibadan, Oyo State

Where do criminals get their guns to attack innocent Nigerians everyday?

Dear Editor, It is a trite law in Nigeria that anyone found with an unlicensed gun will be arrested and charged with unlawful possession of firearms under the Robbery and Firearms Act, which is punishable by severe penalties. Nigerians are knocking on the door of the presidency for adequate protection.

Section 33(1) of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended in 2010, says: Every person has a right to life, and no one shall be deprived intentionally of his life, save in execution of the sentence of a court in respect of a criminal offence of which he has been found guilty in Nigeria.

Many innocent Nigerians are shot and killed by armed robbers, bandits, kidnappers, and secret cult members with unlicensed guns. I have one important question to ask President Bola Tinubu.

The said question is this: What does the Federal government of Nigeria expect an average Nigerian to use for self-defense when their home is invaded by armed robbers at midnight? Some security night guards have been killed during midnight robbery attacks.

This is the right time for the presidency to mandate the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, to take a tough stance by deploying all his officers to every nook and cranny of Nigeria to seize all unlicensed guns from criminals and also to arrest those importing illegal firearms into Nigeria.

Nigerians must be allowed to live. The incessant killing of innocent Nigerians must stop. The recent killing of innocent worshippers while observing their prayers in the mosque is very inhuman and barbaric.

It is the duty of the presidency to stop the criminals from invading churches and mosques while praying. Jimoh Mumin writes from Ibadan, Oyo State

NPHCDA and the quest for universal healthcare in Nigeria

Dear Editor, Healthcare is one of the most critical sectors that determines a nation’s well-being and productivity. In Nigeria, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has been at the forefront of ensuring that citizens, especially those in rural and underserved communities, have access to basic health services.

The agency was tasked with revitalising the country’s failing primary healthcare system and driving immunisation campaigns. The NPHCDA’s role became even more prominent during Nigeria’s struggle with polio. The COVID-19 pandemic further tested the NPHCDA’s capacity.

Tasked with coordinating vaccine distribution, the agency faced challenges ranging from global vaccine shortages to public skepticism about the safety of the vaccines. Despite these obstacles, it successfully led nationwide campaigns, using traditional rulers, religious leaders, and media advocacy to boost public trust.

Its ability to adapt and mobilize was a critical factor in Nigeria’s pandemic response. However, Nigeria still struggles with a weak healthcare infrastructure, underfunded facilities, and a shortage of qualified medical personnel. Many rural clinics lack electricity, water, or even basic drugs, limiting the impact of the agency’s programmes.

Strengthening the agency further could transform Nigeria’s health sector and improve the lives of millions. In the fight for a healthier nation, the NPHCDA remains one of Nigeria’s most vital institutions. Timothy Ali Samuel writes from the Department of Mass Communication, University of Maiduguri, Borno State

Nigerians in Diaspora should be well behaved

Dear Editor, Nigerians in the diaspora should behave responsibly. The wise saying goes: “Charity begins at home.” Unfortunately, some Nigerian residents abroad have been violating rules and regulations in their host countries.

Recently, an Igbo individual in Ghana built a structure and inscribed his name on it as “Ezelndigbo of Ghana.” This action sparked inflammatory statements from the Ghanaian government, leading to his arrest and a directive to demolish the building and return to Nigeria.

In another instance, an Igbo leader in China publicly cautioned his people to cease their nefarious activities, warning that they could be repatriated at any time. While some Nigerians are making progress in their endeavors, others are engaging in activities that tarnish the country’s image.

Notably, Nigerian medical doctors in the United States are highly respected, showcasing a positive representation of the country. However, the truth remains that some Nigerians are often at the center of xenophobic attacks in South Africa, a situation I witnessed firsthand in Johannesburg a few years ago.

The economic situation in Nigeria is indeed challenging, but it’s essential for citizens to behave responsibly wherever they are. Ironically, the song “Ghana Must Go” from the 1980s has taken on a new form, with some now calling for Nigerians to be repatriated from Ghana.

I urge President Bola Tinubu to take necessary actions to address the economic challenges in the country, which would likely mitigate the “Japa syndrome” among Nigerian youths. Michael Oladimeji writes from Ibadan, Oyo State