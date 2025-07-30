Lost In A World Of Light: Etigwe-Uwa’s Debut Solo Exhibition Opens In Lagos

A debut solo show by Nigerian multidisciplinary artist, photographer, and filmmaker, Grace Olanma Etigwe-Uwa, opened Sunday at Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, focuses on clarity, the significance of light to vision.

The exhibition of photography, titled ‘Lost in a World of Light’, and curated by Art Pantheon Gallery, is anchored on the emotionally resonant series Makoko Portrait to the architecture and landscape of Canada and London.

In itself, exhibition is a visual and spiritual journey that shows the interplay of light and darkness. Using photography and poetic reflection, Grace explores the nature of light as a metaphor for faith, identity and divine presence.

“This work is for those finding their way forward, rediscovering themselves or simply learning to see differently,” Etigwe-Uwa said. “When there’s a little glimpse of light, you’re able to figure out where your path is and find a way out. So the focus is clarity.”

‘Lost in a World of Light’, she stated, is a visual exploration of what it means to feel uncertain, even when everything around you seems secure and illuminated.

“Photography is the art of capturing light but what happens when light itself becomes a medium of obscurity? This body of work challenges the idea that light always brings clarity. Sometimes we are surrounded by brightness, yet we remain unsure of the ground beneath our feet.

“Across London, Edinburgh, and Makoko in Lagos, Nigeria, I followed both the literal and symbolic presence of light from golden hour streets and soft skies to people moving through daily life with silent questions in their eyes.

The still waters of Edinburgh and its distance, and the quiet elegance of its vintage architecture all reflected in moments of pause and perspective.

In contrast, London’s constant motion revealed hidden sanctuaries: the lesser-seen side of Green Park near Buckingham Palace, and the flurry of Covent Garden where everyone rushes in different directions yet somehow guided by the shared light above.

Makoko was where light met the soul most profoundly. Despite economic and environmental challenges, there was joy, pure unshaken joy. A divine radiance born not from circumstance but from faith.

Their trust in God shone through their eyes. Even in difficulty, they hold onto hope, walking and working with the assurance that true light is not about visibility but about divine presence.

I documented flowers blooming in chaos, sunsets marked with grain and vignette, superstitions flying in the sky, and strangers whose faces held volumes.

In this body of work, you will find the classic Nigerian humour and London’s humility rolled into one, and sunset that reminded me of how God lights the earth like a bulb in a dark room, gently revealing what has been overlooked.”

This exhibition marks not just a creative milestone for me but a personal one, as my first solo show coincides with the 25th birthday of my twin sister and I.

Through photography, film, poetry, and spiritual reflection, I continue a journey of telling stories that sit at the intersection of the divine and the everyday. I invite you to see light differently.

Not as instant clarity, but as an invitation to pause, to wonder, to seek direction not in brightness alone but in the One who gives it meaning. We are not lost because there is no outward light.

Sometimes, we need to pause and allow the light which radiates from within make meaning of seeming chaos, nagging questions and complexities.”

‘Lost in A World of Light’ is a testament to the gallery’s vision for immersive, conceptdriven exhibitions that fuse technical mastery with storytelling.

The show traverses three distinct geographies namely London, Edinburgh and Lagos culminating in Makoko where the artist’s lens captures a quiet, persistent joy that transcends hardship.

The Makoko Portraits stand out as deeply spiritual moments: people walking with assurance as well as their trust in God. “Art Pantheon has always been committed to telling stories that matter.

In Grace’s work, we saw not just skill but soul, an ability to move seamlessly between the sacred and the everyday,” said the gallery’s curatorial team.”

Also, the exhibition marks a deeply personal milestone for the artist, coinciding with the 25th birthday of her twin sister and herself, a symbolic convergence of light, time, and personal growth.

Dignitaries at the opening of the exhibition include former Governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Raji Fashola SAN; Prof. Emeritus Anya Oko Anya. Highlights of the show include a live orchestra that added colour, rhythm and festivity to the event. This exhibition ends today, July 30.