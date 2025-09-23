Losses In Top Firms Erase N219.63bn As Market Falters

The Nigerian equities market faltered at the start of the week, dragged down by heavy losses in bellwether stocks across key sectors. The NGX All-Share Index (ASI) retreated by 0.2 per cent to 141,498.22 points yesterday, erasing N219.63 billion in market value to close at N89.52 trillion.

The slip underscored the fragility of sentiment as investors rotated out of consumer goods, banking, and energy counters. Banking giant, UBA (-2.7%) and energy player Oando (-5.8%) added further weight, reinforcing the bearish undertone.

With these declines, the Month-toDate return moderated to +0.9 per cent, while the Year-to-Date gain, though still robust, eased to +38.2 per cent. Trading activity, however, was livelier. Total volume traded rose 12.3 per cent to 488.56 million units, valued at N13.72 billion across 28,621 deals.

UNIVINSURE topped the volume chart with 79.56 million shares, while ZENITHBANK led by value at N3.86 billion, underscoring continued appetite for banking majors despite sectorwide weakness. The performance across indices painted a bleak picture.

Consumer Goods (-0.8%) bore the brunt of pressure, driven largely by NB’s steep decline. Oil & Gas (-0.5%) and Banking (-0.3%) also retreated, while Insurance (-0.1%) mirrored the subdued sentiment. Only Industrial Goods managed to hold flat, offering no lift to the broader market. Market breadth confirmed the pessimism, settling at 0.8x with 21 gainers against 27 losers.

MCNICHOLS (-10.0%) and IKEJAHOTEL (-9.8%) topped the laggards’ table, reflecting targeted sell-offs in smaller-cap names. On the flip side, ROYALEX (+9.8%) and NSLTECH (+6.7%) provided rare pockets of resilience, though insufficient to offset the prevailing downbeat tone. The day’s performance highlights a market torn between lingering optimism over macroeconomic reforms and the drag from sector-specific headwinds.

While strong year-to-date gains remain intact, profit-taking in highly capitalized counters suggests investors are recalibrating portfolios in anticipation of fresh catalysts.

With consumer-facing stocks struggling under inflationary pressures and oil-linked equities contending with global crude uncertainties, analysts expect volatility to persist in the short term. For now, the NGX remains a market where selective positioning—rather than broad-based momentum—will likely determine returns.