Losses In Sugar, Cement Overwhelm Bullish Momentum

A sharp selloff in heavyweight Dangote Cement Plc and its sister firm, Dangote Sugar, halted a broad-based rally on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on Friday, despite strong performance across 41 equities.

The benchmark indices slipped into the red, dragged by heavy losses in high-cap stocks. TAll Share Index (ASI) slipped 0.3 per cent to close at 105,753.05 points, while market capitalisation dipped concurrently, dropping N201.9 billion to N66.47 trillion.

The year-to-date return moderated to +2.75 per cent, underscoring the outsized impact of declines in heavily weighted stocks. Dangote Cement, a bellwether for the industrial goods sector, recorded a steep 10 per cent decline— its maximum allowable loss for the session—shedding N48 to close at N432 per share.

The rout extended to Dangote Sugar, which dipped 2.03 per cent to settle at N38.55. The selloff in these twin titans was not only deep but voluminous. Dangote Cement witnessed trades of 1.45 million shares valued at N628.9 million across 600 deals.

Dangote Sugar followed suit with 2.65 million units exchanged in 335 deals, amounting to N105.4 million in value. Northern Nigeria Flour Mills also contributed to the downturn, plunging 5.06 per cent to N75.00 from an opening price of N79.00.

Over 1.22 million shares of the flour miller changed hands in 62 deals worth N92.3 million. These sharp declines eclipsed otherwise robust gains by toptier equities including MTNN (+4.29%), GTCO (+3.11%), Zenith Bank (+2.27%), ETI (+9.40%), Eterna Oil (+9.92%), Cadbury (+9.92%), and NASCON (+9.78%).

