Loss To Rwanda Won’t Affect Eagles In World Cup Qualifiers –Eguavoen Boasts

Caretaker coach Augustine Eguavoen has insisted a 2-1 home loss to Rwanda will not work against the Super Eagles when both teams clash again in a 2026 World Cup qualifier.

In March 2025, Rwanda will host Nigeria in continuation of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. “This won’t affect (Nigeria for the World Cup qualifiers),” Eguavoen maintained.

“We have learnt a hard lesson, we will evaluate and have the strategies to face them.” The coach admitted the Super Eagles were below par against Rwanda.

“We were below standard, but feel very sad right now,” he said. “We scored, then against the run of play we conceded, we changed formation it didn’t work. “We have a strong squad, I believe in the team, but it didn’t happen today (Tuesday).”

However, Eguavoen is searching for a creative midfielder who can help solve the Eagles ‘ goalscoring problems in subsequent games.

He is presently looking beyond the current midfielders in the Super Eagles as he solves the puzzle of Nigeria strikers scoring for their club sides with ease but is difficult to replicate in the national colours.

“Goals win games, we all know that. They are scoring goals in their club sides, they are scoring goals in training. But when it comes to the game, they don’t score goals.

I keep asking the same questions,” Eguavoen told journalists after the Super Eagles suffered a 2-1 defeat at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo The coach believes a creative midfielder that can put the ball into space to low defence is all the needed and he is searching for one that sharpens the cutting edge of the Super Eagles going forward.

“But we are still looking for that player who has that flair and creativity. A good playmaker who can put the ball into space for them.” Eguavoen explained.

The Super Eagles scored only six goals in five matches of the 2025 Africa Cup of qualifiers a relatively poor return when compared to powerhouses on the continent like Morocco, Cote Ivoire, Algeria, and Egypt.

While Ademola Lookman scored two goals in only one game, Victor Osimhen scored two in two matches, it was a huge struggle for other strikers as Kelechi Iheanacho and Victor Boniface fired blank despite gracious playing time and patience by the coach.

