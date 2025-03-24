Loss Of Travel Documents: American Based Cleric Stranded In Nigeria, Sends SOS

Share

An American based cleric, Bishop Kenneth Obi, has pleaded with relevant authorities, including the American Embassy and the American Ambassador to Nigeria to come to his assistance as he is stranded in the country and suffering over the situation he found himself.

Bishop Kenneth Obi, who is the COGIC Bishop of Divine Word Int’l Church, who spoke with newsmen on Saturday, explained that he is stranded in Nigeria due to complications from the loss of his physical green card and that his continued stay in the country will bring untold hardship on his family in America.

Bishop Obi said he came to Nigeria for a church anniversary ceremony from Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America, on February 18, and was supposed to go back, having booked a return ticket for March 19, but unfortunately has been unable to locate his physical green card, though he has a copy on his phone.

Because of the loss of his physical green card, Delta Airline canceled his fight and will not allow him board with the electronic copy of the green card on his phone.

Delta Airline is requesting that Bishop Kenneth Obi gets a travel document from the embassy before he would be allowed to board.

The Bishop who is sending this as an SOS (Save Our Soul) message to his church in the United States, said that the embassy is saying that the travel documents process may take up to one month or more and his continuing stay here could bring untold hardship to him and his family he left in Atlanta, USA.

“I have a family waiting for me in the US and my continuing to stay here will bring untold hardship to them and to me. “I am using this medium to reach out to the American Ambassador here to help my situation.

I have been living in the United States for over 40 years, I am a Green Card holder for more than 38 years. I am stranded here in Nigeria,” he said.

Stating how he became stranded, the Bishop, said: “I came to Nigeria from the US where I have been living for over 40 years.

I arrived in Nigeria on February 18, and the main purpose of my coming was for our church anniversary. The Jurisdiction anniversary for Edo COGIC was for 17th anniversary, which started on the 19th of February, 2025.

“Having completed the jurisdiction anniversary which ended on 21st of February, 2025. I proceeded to the Divine Word Int’l church in Imo State, where we did our 20 years anniversary.

So having completed these reasons why I came home to Nigeria, I decided to pack my things, getting ready to go home on the 19th of March, 2025. “I have a return ticket.

My flight left Atlanta on the 17th of February and I am to go back to Atlanta on the 19th of March, 2025. On the 12th of March, I discovered that I cannot find my green card. I lost the physical green card, of which I have the copy of the Greed card on my phone.

“When I couldn’t see my physical Green card, I made enquiry on what to do. I was asked to go to the police and make a report. I immediately went to a police station in Imo State to make a report.

The police said that I should get an affidavit from the court. I got an affidavit from the court on the 12th of March.”

