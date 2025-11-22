Loss Of Moral Music Fuels Decadence – Spyro

Afrobeats singer, Spyro has criticised the music industry for losing its intrinsic value, claiming it contributes to society’s moral decline. Speaking on “Adesope Live Show,” he stated that past artistes passed meaningful messages, evoking emotions, but that current music prioritises superficial content over substance.

According to Spyro, this shift has accelerated societal decadence, urging artistes to reclaim music’s lost value and focus on making an impact rather than just profit. He advocated for music that infuses values and messages, emphasising the need for change in the industry.

He said: “In the past, artistes were passing meaningful messages regardless of whatever genre they were doing. But now, music is just vibes. We are just vibing. “In as much as vibes are cool, I feel like music has lost its intrinsic value.

Vibes are cool. But how can we infuse messages, values into vibes? “A lot of the decadence that we have in the society today can be traced to the fact that music has lost its value.

We are now just singing for money. A lot of us are into the business for money, not to make impact.”