Loss Of Grip Strength Linked To Early Psychosis Sign – Study

A new study led by researchers in the United States (U.S), has suggested that a loss of grip strength might be an early sign of psychosis. Results of the study are published in the ‘American Journal of Psychiatry’.

Psychosis is a mental state where a person loses touch with reality, experiencing symptoms like hallucinations, delusions, and disorganised thinking.

People recently diagnosed with psychosis have weaker grip strength compared to folks in good mental and physical health, researchers found.

“Poor grip strength has been associated with many negative outcomes in a variety of people: lower well-being, higher risk of mortality, poor day-to-day functioning, poor quality of life,” senior researcher Alexandra Moussa-Tooks, an assistant professor of psychological and brain sciences at Indiana University, said in a news release.

“Grip strength seems to capture that things are not going well, but it hasn’t been well studied in relation to brain function or early psychosis,” she continued.

People with psychosis had lower grip strength and scored worse on wellbeing assessments, when compared to the control group, researchers found.

Brain scans showed that these problems were related to three key brain regions connected to the default mode network, a brain system that engages when people are daydreaming or not focused on any particular task.