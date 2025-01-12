Share

Famous American rapper, Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., better known as DDG has opened up on his plans to either move to Lagos State following the tragic wildfire incident that occured in Los Angeles, California.

The rapper made this known via chatting with his fans on his verified X handle on Sunday.

Expressing doubts about his continued stay in the States, DDG revealed that he intends to either move to London or Lagos, depending on where he later chooses.

He wrote: “America lowkey not it no more ngl.. might have to move to London or Lagos.”

DDG’s comment about leaving the US follow the destructive Los Angeles wildfires, which have resulted in loss of life and extensive damage.

Although he didn’t directly link his statement to the wildfires, online speculation suggests that the disasters may have contributed to his desire to relocate.

Reaction trailing this posts;

@ChuchoMaine said: “You wont last 1 month in Lagos”

@iveinzell remarked: “You know what you’re doing whenever you mention Lagos or Nigeria”

@Uzanethegoat noted: “lagos ke? be like your village people don get you for mind o”

@Bright_Hiroki stated: “Nah none of those are the move you gotta think bigger North Korea Kim Jong Un would love you”

@xfxgxox advised: “If you’re coming to Lagos, I suggest you get a house in Agege or Mushin, very fun places to live”

