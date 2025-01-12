Los Angeles Fire: California Leaders Incompetent – Trump

Share

Donald Trump, the incoming President of the United States of America has described the California political leaders as incompetent over the handling of the deadly wildfires across Los Angeles.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that hydrants ran dry in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood as it was ravaged by one of the region’s five separate fires, while water shortages additionally hampered efforts elsewhere.

Taking to his social media page, Truth Social the President-elect said the incompetent politicians have no idea how to put out the raging fires.

“This is one of the worst catastrophes in the history of our Country. They just can’t put out the fires. What’s wrong with them?” he questioned.

He added that the speed and intensity of the blazes ravaging Los Angeles have tested firefighting infrastructure and given rise to questions and criticism about the state’s preparedness.

“Thousands of magnificent houses are gone, and many more will soon be lost. There is death all over the place,” Trump said in his post.

With just over a week before he returns to the White House, Trump has launched a series of evidence-free broadsides, accusing California’s Democratic Governor, Gavin Newsom, of failings in response to the blazes.

Meanwhile, Newsom has invited Trump to visit Los Angeles and survey the devastation with him.

So far the fire has killed at least 16 people, displaced 150,000 more, and destroyed more than 12,000 structures according to state officials.

Despite firefighters’ efforts, including precision sorties from aerial crews, the Palisades Fire has continued to push east towards the priceless collections of the Getty Center Art Museum and north to the densely populated San Fernando Valley.

