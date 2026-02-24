Lori-Ogbebor Urges Itsekiri To Embrace Oluremi Tinubu’s Visit As Pride

The Igba of Warri, Chief Rita Lori-Ogbebor, has called on the people of Warri Kingdom and the wider Itsekiri nation to receive the Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, with unity and dignity as she visits Warri on Thursday.

Chief Lori-Ogbebor made the appeal ahead of the visit of Senator Tinubu, wife of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stressing that the event should not be misconstrued as a political gathering but embraced as a moment of pride and collective identity for every Itsekiri son and daughter.

According to the revered Itsekiri leader, the visit presents an opportunity for the people to showcase their rich cultural heritage and longstanding tradition of hospitality.

She said, “This visit is not about politics. It is about our people. It is about Warri Kingdom and the Itsekiri nation. We must not allow political sentiments to divide us at a time like this.”

The Igba of Warri emphasized that the office of the First Lady represents a national institution that transcends partisan lines, noting that Senator Oluremi Tinubu’s presence in Warri should be seen as a gesture of inclusion and recognition.

Chief Lori-Ogbebor also commended the First Lady for maintaining a strong connection with her roots despite her national status, describing her as a worthy ambassador of the Itsekiri people.

“She has not forgotten where she comes from. She continues to identify with her roots and her people. That is commendable and worthy of emulation,” she said.

She urged all Itsekiri sons and daughters, both at home and in the diaspora, to emulate Senator Tinubu’s commitment to community, unity, and service, noting that true leadership begins with loyalty to one’s heritage.

Lori-Ogbebor further called on community leaders, youths, women groups, and traditional institutions across Warri Kingdom to turn out en masse to welcome the First Lady in a peaceful and orderly manner.

“Let us stand together as one people. Let us show Nigeria that the Itsekiri are united, progressive, and forward-looking,” she added.

The visit is expected to feature engagements with community stakeholders and women groups, as well as cultural displays reflecting the heritage of Warri Kingdom.

According to her, “I have called you here to inform you that the First Lady, Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu, is visiting Warri. She will be visiting the palace. She has been to Warri before.

“But this is the first time she is coming to the palace officially—to let us know, to let the Itsekiri know, and to deliver a message about what she has been doing since she and her husband became President, and the role she has played. This is the usual pattern of the Itsekiri people: when they have walked, at the end of it, they go home.

“They go to their brothers and sisters, tell them what they have done, what they intend to do, and they seek their prayers. That is what she has come to do. For me, it is commendable. It is historic.

“Today, we are not talking about APC, PDP, or any political party. We will be at the palace to hear what she wants to say, what she has been doing, and what she hopes to do. All Itsekiri will witness this historic visit.

“This is not the first time the palace has had interactions with the First Lady and her husband. For example, when the mother of the President passed away, I was sent by the Olu Atuwatse to go and commiserate with her. I was instructed to give her a message that, as a wife, she should not think only as a wife; she should think as the mother of Senator Tinubu, a friend, a mother, and an adviser.

“The Olu instructed us to deliver the message in Itsekiri, and it was given to her in that language. The message was intended for the hearing of the wife. Since then, she has truly acted according to the message. This is why I have been seeing her in that light, working in accordance with the advice of the Olu of Warri.

“I do not know if what the Olu was saying was a prophecy that has come to pass, but everything the Olu asked me to deliver, she has followed. This is why I am attracted to her. Lastly, she is the great-grandmother of Prince Udesi, who was supposed to be a king but felt too old to do so.”