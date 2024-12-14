Lori- Ogbebor Lauds Senate for Weighing in on Fct Demolition of Husband’s Estate

Share

Chief Rita Lori- Ogbebor has lauded the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, Senators Ireti Kingibe and Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for weighing in on the demolition of Paulosa Estate Life Camp, Abuja, by the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Abuja.

The commendation was given by the wife of the late Col Paul Ogbebor, at a press conference yesterday in Abuja.

According to the Senate, last week the FCTA Minister can only pull down those structures ordered for demolition by a competent court of jurisdiction, pending investigation of its ad-hoc committee.

But speaking over the weekend, Mrs. Ogbebor, said the intervention of the Senate was a good development as it would afford the petitioners ample opportunity to clear the air and acquire authentic Certificate of Occupancy and Right of Occupancy.

She said: “I want to congratulate the ladies of the senate especially Senator Natasha Uduaghan and Senator Ireti Kingibe who have shown zero tolerance to injustice, all mothers in this country salute you for your bravery. Thank you and God bless you.

“Above all, I want to thank the Senate President and the entire senate who were able to sense the unrest in the country highlighted by this issue. You were able to take a motion yesterday and in your wisdom, brought the tension that was enveloping the country for some time now under control.

“Again, I say thank you and I want to emphasize that this win is not a win for Rita Lori- Ogbebor and the family of Paulosa but a win for all Nigerians who have been suffocating under pressure of losing their homes for various reasons.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"