Loretta Ogboro-Okor: Diving Into Men-Dominated Political Waters

Women have put up a good fight to earn their place in political circle around the world and in Nigeria. Among the many political positions in Nigerian government sector, the governorship seat has been the toughest knot to crack, always eluding women when they are almost at the finishing line. Many decades down the democracy line, governorship seats are still male dominated. The closet women have come in witnessing the seat is becoming a deputy governor. The only woman who has come close to beating a male political opponent at the polls has been Senator Aishatu Binani, which the news still has gist of how that went.

These challenges have not stopped women from pushing forward with the hope that one day, the stereotype would be broken and victory would be certain. It is with these thoughts that Loretta Ogboro-Okor, a female aspirant that has declared intention of contesting in Edo 2014 governorship race is seen as unrelenting. She has promised to give priority to technology, education and healthcare, if elected governor. Ms Ogboro-Okor stated this shortly after the public declara- tion, on Monday, of her intention to contest in the Edo 2024 governorship election under the Labour Party (LP). Ms Ogboro-Okor said that her manifesto was centred on improving the Edo people’s welfare and creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

We have two big pillars. We want to improve the lives of our people and create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive. “Under the first pillar, we want to look at technology, health and education. In terms of creating an enabling environment, we want to create a situation where the ease of doing business in the state is 100 percent. “When the ease of doing business is improved, production in the different sectors will increase,” she said. She further said that her choice of becoming an aspirant in the Edo governorship race was to increase the voices of women in the decision-making process. “A lot of women are always at the back door. It is time we took our place in the political space. We have to be at the table, so that we can shake it.

“We thank all our fathers who are standing with us to bring light to the state. We are happy that our fathers are ready to support us,” she said. Speaking on getting support from fellow women, she said, “the myth that women don’t support women is gone; today’s women support one another. There is a new sisterhood”. Though it may seem like a lost battle when the war has not even started, the fight they say is not for the weak. Just like it is every citizen’s Constitutional right to vote and be voted for, Loretta Ogboro-Okor should have all the support to equip her for the battle because it is said that it is better to try and fail than not trying at all.

A brief biography of Loretta Oduware Ogboro-Okor says she is a Nigerian United Kingdom- trained consultant in Obstetrician and Gynaecologist. She is a medical simulator expert and global goodwill ambassador. She is the president of the University of Benin Alumni Association, UK. She has been able to blend her work in the science field of medical practice with being an author, a passion- ate motivational speaker, women and youth health advocate, educationist and medical simulation trainer as well as a social entrepreneur and an ardent blogger.