Lord’s Chosen Church Pays Tribute To Uma Ukpai

The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministry General Overseer Pastor Lazarus Muoka has expressed his condolences to the Christian community over the passing of Rev. Uma Ukpai.

Ukpai died on October 6 aged 80. In a statement by the church, Muoka described the deceased as a tireless preacher of the gospel and a mighty vessel through whom God’s power transformed nations and positively impacted the Body of Christ.

The cleric said: “We extend our deepest, heartfelt condolences to his wife, children, and the entire family. “May the God of all comfort envelop them with His peace and strengthen them with the assurance that a hero of faith has been joyously received into glory. “Thus, there is life after death, and we shall meet again to part no more.”