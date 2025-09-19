Lord Zeus 101: Light On The Lamp Stand

We have often watched evangelists preach their respective creeds in loud decibels in various spaces. Some even come on radio and television to preach while others preach with the aid of public address systems either in church halls or by the roadsides in what is generally known as open air evangelism.

There seem to be great competitions among faith-based evangelists, especially those of Christian faith who taunt the great commission in Christendom in Mark 15 verse 16.

Scriptural evidences show that the great commission was not meant to be executed with mere words. God placed great emphasis on action-based evangelism. Hence, Mathew chapter 5 verse 16 insists that: “Your light must shine before people, so that they will see the good things you do and praise your Father in heaven.”

Moses Anayo Chukwu Usulor, also known as Lord Zeus 101, is not our regular evangelist. This young Ebonyi star was not “called” to be an evangelist. Raised in the commercial city of Onitsha, Lord Zeus 101 began as a social critic and analyst who used comedy as the vehicle to convey his thoughts on any issue to his audience.

With the social media revolution, Lord Zeus 101 became the voice of the downtrodden, and attracted a great number of people who keenly followed his interesting contents. Over time Lord Zeus 101 became a social media influencer, generating conversations on public-interest topics, correcting wrong notions, creating awareness on new developments and intervening in life-threatening challenges of the less-privileged by lifting them up to better life.

The selfless manner in which Lord Zeus conducted these interventions in the lives of the less-privileged or charity works has generated a cult of cheerful but anonymous givers and donors who support the charity works of Lord Zeus 101. These supporters of Lord Zeus 101 are known as the Lord Zeus family! The bond of trust between Moses AnayoChukwu Usulor (Lord Zeus 101) and the Lord Zeus family is top notch and enviable.

Today, it has become necessary to celebrate this extraordinary young man, a natural evangelist, sincere humanist and a lay Christian whose unwavering dedication to serving the downtrodden has turned into a living inspiration with several indelible imprints on the community of mankind in Nigeria. A greater chunk of this goes to the teeming members of the Lord Zeus family anonymously support the Zeus ministry.

Unlike many who claim to have been called to serve in the Lord’s vineyard as evangelists and win souls for God, Moses does not seek to draw attention to himself; instead, he humbly goes about helping people to conquer personal challenges; lifting people from poverty and despair and sharing prime opportunities, God’s love and words of encouragement with those in need.

Need one mention the lady drug addict whom Lord Zeus 101 and the Lord Zeus family have rehabilitated and given the opportunity of a new life…

Through his selfless and unwordy actions, Lord Zeus 101 brightly mirrors the true spirit of Christianity and succour, inspiring countless individuals with his kindness, compassion, and generosity; while firming up his beneficiaries’ respective relationship with God.

In fact, the profound impacts of “Lord Zeus 101 ministry”, have transcended denominational, religious and political boundaries and touched hearts more than many modern mega churches. Lord Zeus 101 has successfully turned acts of charity and human capital development into art.

On daily basis, people watch with amazement as the positive exploits of Moses Anayo Chukwu Usulor (Lord Zeus 101) are celebrated with fountains of tears of joy by the random beneficiaries whose fundamental qualification is their humanity and respective need of help and encouragement.

Need one mention Lord Zeus 101’s encounter with female manual labourers around Ikeja airport last year. On that day, as flights were interrupted by the industrial action, Lord Zeus utilised the delay to prove to the women who were not lucky to even find jobs to do that day that God still cared about them.

He made them cry in joy by meaningfully empowering them. What of the boy with a withered hand that hawked water in Onitsha and how Anatomy followed him to his mother who sold rice and tissue papers at Army Gate Onitsha? Need one mention the lady drug addict whom Lord Zeus 101 and the Lord Zeus family have rehabilitated and given the opportunity of a new life or the little baby for whom Lord Zeus and family are raising N35 million for a kidney transplant? Lord Zeus 101 is a wordless evangelist who keeps winning souls for God more than many general overseers.

In so short a time, Moses AnayoChukwu Usulor has built cathedrals for God in the hearts of men and established an infectious legacy which serves as a powerful reminder of the transformative power of faith in action.

The peculiar impact of the ministrations of Moses Anayo Chukwu Usulor (Lord Zeus 101) is that he wins both the direct beneficiaries of his charity works and bystanders as well as many of his innumerable online followers to God. The light of Lord Zeus 101 and family is really aglow lighting up the lives of people and attracting praises to God Almighty. May God bless them.