Lord Lamba Sues BBNaija’s Queen, Demands Custody Of Daughter

Nigerian comedian and skitmaker, Promise Kelvin Anagbogu, better known as Lord Lamba, has reportedly sued his baby mama, Big Brother Naija’s former housemate, Queen Mercy Atang, over custody of his daughter, Princess Keilah.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that reality TV star, Queen announced her engagement to a UK-based biomedical scientist named David on Thursday.

However, a few hours after she had announced her engagement, Lord Lamba, who refused to acknowledge his daughter publicly since she was born, posted her for the first time on the same day his baby mama announced her engagement.

READ ALSO:

The development subjected the skit maker to heavy backlash for trying to ruin his baby mama’s happy day.

In a new development, Lamba amid the backlash went on to post legal documents demanding the custody of his daughter.

In the document, the skit maker said he does not want another man raising his daughter.

He maintained that since Mercy was about to get married, she would not have the time to give their daughter the care she deserved.

He then stated that his mother and sister would be better suited to care for the child.

Lord Lamba also posted his daughter’s passport online to display her surname, which is a combination of his name and surname.

Nigerians called him out for only acknowledging his child after another man was engaged to Queen Mercy Atang.

Reacting, Lord Lamba wrote on his Instagram Story; “I know Nigerians always fall for pity cards.”