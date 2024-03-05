Lord Lamba Gives Reason For Not Claiming Daughter Publicly

Nigerian skitmaker, Kevin Anagbogu, popularly known as Lord Lamba, has opened up on why he did not publicly claim his daughter with Big Brother Naija (BBNAija) star, Queen Mercy Atang.

New Telegraph recalls that Lord Lamba posted his daughter for the first time on social media after his baby mama got engaged to longtime lover, David.

Lamba’s actions, however, generated a lot of backlash from many Nigerians who accused him of being jealous and attempting to ruin Queen’s happiness.

Giving his reasons for not claiming his daughter publicly, Lamba took to his official Instagram page on Monday, saying he never wanted his child’s face to be on social media to protect her from trolls.

According to him, he has the right to protect his child as a father while refuting claims of being a deadbeat father.

He added that if he had never wanted to claim the child, he would not have been at her birthday party or taken her on play dates.

He wrote; “Myself and her mom are public figures, but she is only a minor. I HAVE THE RIGHT TO DECIDE TO ALLOW MY CHILD TO GROW AND DECIDE IF SHE WANTS TO BE ON SOCIAL MEDIA OR NOT.

“The fact I have seen children trolled and called names on social media probably because parents are public figures.

“Me spending time with my child in public (real life) makes more sense to me than social media. My child is not a clickbait or my craft … I LOVE YOU, KAILEH”.