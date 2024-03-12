Looting: When Criminality Hides Behind Hunger

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) last week witnessed a bizarre incident when a mob invaded an agro-inputs warehouse, located at Tasha Gwagwa and looted it, CALEB ONWE reports

The video clips streaming on social media showed the near stampede situation when men and women, old and young were rushing into the warehouse and running out with bags of grains of different sizes. It was not just the food items in the warehouse that was looted, farm implements, machineries, windows, doors and roofing sheets were also carted away. While some analysts have argued that hunger was the motivating factor behind the unwholesome act, others said it was criminality hidden under the cloak of hunger.

Others have argued that the technicality involved in removing roofing sheets, windows and doors, from a building could only have come from criminally minded individuals. Spokesperson of the Agricultural and Rural Development Secretariat ( ARDS ) of FCTA, Zakari Aliyu, said the looters broke into the warehouse premises through its perimeter fence. Aliyu noted that they looted not just food materials, but machineries procured in preparation for the rainy season farming activities. “Again, our warehouse located in Gwagwa was looted. They broke in through the fence, the wall of the building.

” They carted away food stuff, doors and windows, even the machineries we have preparing for wet season farming “. A staff of the FCTA who pleaded anonymity, said it was not hunger that motivated the looters, but criminal intention. The senior director, noted that the looters were mere criminals who have always been waiting for opportunities to target public assets.

"How can hungry people have the luxury of time and the expertise to remove roofing sheets and other components of the building"? Security breach Inside Abuja's findings also showed that there was apparent complicity of security during the whole awkward incident.

A resident of the community who wish to keep his identity hidden, said that some security operatives also disguised and join in the looting. This middle aged man, who lives close to the area, noted that the warehouse has security personnel who guards the place, and could have invited the Police to come immediately and save the situation, but didn’t do that.

Ministerial response

A day after the incident, the FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud in the company of other senior management staff visited the looted warehouse. Expectedly, the Minister, expressed disappointment over the attitude of the looters and explained the grains were kept in the warehouse amidst biting hunger and frequent calls that government should provide palliatives to the people,because the FCTA was restocking the store, awaiting presidential directives to distribute palliatives to all the six area councils in the FCT.

“We are here due to the unfortunate incident that happened early hours of yesterday, where hoodlums attacked this very warehouse and packed everything that is here, including the fence. “Not only the food items that are here, including the roofing sheets, windows, and even the gates of this place and offices were all attacked. “You can see the level of damage. There is nothing that is left here, including machineries that are used for the processing of these things.

Violence unleashed

“As you have heard, people around, the youth of the environment or the community are suspected to have instigated this incident. So, this is a very sad event and we are not happy about it, the minister said. The minister vowed that the administration would prosecute those behind the ugly incident.

“This is really a bad situation and it is not something that the administration will take lightly. All those that are involved must be brought to book. We have to do something. “Also, this is a sign that we need to reinforce the security situation around all our warehouses, because you just have to keep food. “But the way this thing happened actually is beyond hunger.

This is a criminal act. Somebody that is hungry cannot move out to remove all the roofings that are here. All the doors, all the windows, and also the gates. “This is not showing that we are good ambassadors of the nation. So definitely we are going to take action about this event that has happened,” she said.

Belated presidential directives

Few days after the looting of the warehouse, President Bola Tinubu has directed an emergency food distribution to residents of Abuja. Inside Abuja gathered that this news was not completely a cheery one, because many residents said it came rather late.

Usmaila Kabiru, a member of the National Association of People with Disability, FCT Chapter, said that government shouldn’t have waited for its storage facility to be looted, before giving food to hungry Nigerians. Kabiru expressed pessimism over the directives, saying that the distribution might be scuttled by some corrupt government officials.

Despite the doubt and tension, FCT Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, who inaugurated the committee for the food distribution, affirmed that the process would be transparent. She said; “Yesterday we received this letter from the Presidency through the National Emergency Management Agency and we all know that a few days back we were at Gwagwa where our warehouse was attacked by some youths in that area and all we have there have been carted away.

“However, God almighty has given us a solution through Mr. President. Everybody knows how His Excellency President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been going up and down to see how we can cushion the impact of the hardship in the country.

“They have been having meetings through the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, and finally we were able to get palliative items we can distribute for our people to tell them how Mr. President have his people at heart. “So it was along this week that the Honorable Minister FCT, His Excellency Barr. Nyesom Wike, was directed to hold an important meeting with stakeholders to constitute a committee that will handle the distribution in a transparent manner,” she said.