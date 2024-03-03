Looted FCT Warehouse Not Owned By NEMA – DG

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has denied the ownership of the warehouse that was looted on Sunday by some hoodlums in Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The warehouse which was situated along the Karmo-Idu- Gwagwa axis of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) was looted early Sunday morning.

But when the Director General of NEMA, Alhaji Mustapha Habib Ahmed was contacted through WhatsApp message, he said the looted warehouse does not belong to the Agency.

He said: “It’s not our warehouse.”

According to the resident within the axis, the looting started very early on Sunday morning.

The resident also revealed that it would be the second time hoodlums would be looting the said warehouse.

According to him, the warehouse was looted first during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

It was however gathered that the police were deployed to the scene to prevent a total breakdown of law after the looting

Also the spokesperson for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, Josephine Adeh, confirmed the incident.

She, however, disclosed that the situation had been brought under control.

The looted items include bags of rice, beans, maize, machines of all types, etc.