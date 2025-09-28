Looming Strike: Resident Doctors Issue 30-Day Ultimatum To FG

Barely one week after the suspension of its nationwide strike, the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has issued a fresh 30-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to address outstanding welfare and policy demands affecting its members.

This is as the Resident Doctors warned the Nigerian Government of possible industrial action if the issues remain unresolved at the expiration of the ultimatum.

This was contained in a communiqué signed by NARD President, Dr Mohammad Suleiman; Secretary-General, Dr Shuaibu Ibrahim; and Publicity and Social Secretary, Dr Abdulmajid Ibrahim, at the end of the association’s 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Scientific Conference held in Katsina State from September 21 to 26.

The key demands include the immediate payment of accumulated promotion arrears, release of corrected professional allowance tables, reinstatement of five sacked doctors at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Lokoja, and urgent action on the long-stalled review of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS).

“The AGM demands that the Federal Government urgently pay all accumulated promotion arrears owed to our members across all federal institutions within 30 days.

“The AGM gives the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and the Management of FTH Lokoja 30 days to reinstate the five sacked medical doctors,” the communiqué stated.

Resident doctors also condemned what they described as excessive and unsafe working hours, directing members to desist from more than 24 consecutive hours of call duty effective October 1.

“The AGM calls on the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare to develop and implement clear, healthy call duty working hours for doctors in line with international best practices,” the communiqué added.

The association further decried worsening brain drain, casualisation of medical personnel, poor hospital infrastructure, and the exclusion of house officers from the civil service scheme.

It urged the government to adopt a one-for-one replacement policy to address manpower shortages in hospitals.

Dr. Suleiman, who was elected president at the AGM to succeed Dr. Tope Osundara, said the fresh ultimatum was not issued lightly.

“We cannot continue to watch our members work under unsafe conditions while their welfare is neglected. If these issues are not resolved within 30 days, we will have no choice but to take the necessary steps to defend our members and the healthcare system,” he said.

The doctors also rejected the creation of consultant cadres for non-medical doctors, described as a “dangerous trend,” and called on the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria to restore full recognition of the West African postgraduate membership certificates.

NARD further demanded the inclusion of medical house officers in the civil service scheme, immediate payment of outstanding allowances, and implementation of special pension benefits earlier agreed upon with the government.

“We are committed to quality healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

“But the government must play its part by honouring agreements, improving welfare, and creating an environment that will discourage the mass exodus of doctors,” Dr Suleiman said.

The AGM resolved to intensify advocacy at the National Assembly for better funding of healthcare and training in the 2026 Appropriation Act.