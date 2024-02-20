Looming protests over soaring food prices

From the public out cry, it is apparent that the hardship occasioned by the high prices of good have not observed any boundaries. Some citizens have likened the hunger situation to the popular biblical story, where women exchanged their biological children, slaughtered them for meal, in a desperate bid to survive. . Inside Abuja’s findings showed that the situation in the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) have become so bad that neither the rich nor the poor is smiling.

All are in a mourning mood , with nobody to console the other. The degree of hardship may vary but the high cost of good has soared no one, whether rich or poor because they buy their food from the same market. The lamentations A business man and resident of Abuja, Cajethan Chukwuemeka said he practically cried when he went to the popular Orange Market to do his monthly shopping. Orange market, is a hustling and bubbling food stuff hub located in Mararaba, a town on the outskirts of the Federal Capital Territory. This market became famous due to the opportunity it provides for all classes of citizens to get their food stuff at very considerate prices. Inside Abuja gathered that agricultural produce were usually sold at cheap prices in this market, because farmers and traders from the hinterlands, including Benue and Taraba States used to ship various types of food items to the market regularly.

However, the market has lost its friendly prices status, no thanks to the prevailing economic downturn in the country. Chukwuemeka said that his heart bled when he started hearing what the prices of food had become in the market in recent weeks. “My heart bleeds. You can imagine, a medium sized basket of tomato we used to buy for N7,000 is now sold for N35,000. “Ordinay pepper I used to buy from the same market for N1,500 per basket is now sold at N6,000. This pepper will not take a family size of seven persons like my own for one month. Poverty everywhere “The one that made me cry was when I went to buy ordinary village palm fruit for banga soup, a mudu measurement of it, is sold at N1,000. One cannot make a pot of soup with one mudu, so I had to buy two mudus.

“Honestly, I don’t know where we are going to with this 200 percent increment in food prices. The most painful thing is that the salary is static, it is not increasing. This is a market I go to periodically to restock my family’s food store. I was even more shocked when I went to the abattoir section of the market. “A small sized goat I used to buy between N25,000 and N30,000 is now between N50,000 and N60,000. The prices of rice and beans are even the highest now. Adding to my pains was the fact that I bought fuel at N670 per litre to drive to this market. “Government should do whatever is necessary to help the poor masses. This is because people are waiting for any small crisis to invade and loot people’s shops,” he said.

The real life story of Chukwuemeka is just one sample of the worrisome situation which the citizens have found themselves. It also shows that if rich people who go to special markets for bulk purchase of food stuff could be hit by the current economic crisis, those who pick things from retailers by the roadside shops, may gradually be reaching a disturbing tipping point. Looming danger Inside Abuja confirmed that in most local communities around the FCT, people are becoming more afraid of an economic uprising now than the lingering kidnapping of people for ransom. They said that going by the happenings across the communities, hoodlums may take advantage of the hardship to attack sellers of essential goods and loot their shops. Ismaila Memuna, a resident of Kpaduma, a suburb of Asokoro, told Inside Abuja that most of the owners of retail shops around the village were afraid of being invaded by hungry people who are increasing in numbers. Memuna, a young woman who sells food stuff in Kpaduma village disclosed that the number of people who come to her shop to ask to buy foodstuff on credit had become very alarming. “People no longer have the money to buy our goods. Many people come to my shop to ask for credit buying which I am not comfortable. “I am even afraid that all these people roaming about the streets, begging for transport fare and food, may one day come to attack people’s shops,” she said.

Hunger protests Last, week it was reported that mass protests had started in some cities over the soaring prices of food stuffs. Citizens are worried that in the coming days and weeks, the protest may likely spread to other cities across the country, thereby causing social unrest. Security experts have called on the government to swiftly move and adopt the best approach in addressing the situation to prevent it from escalating. Inside Abuja learnt that another dimension to the situation was introduced last week when the leadership of Nigeria Labour Congress ( NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) threatened to embark on a protest over the unbearable high cost of food across the country. The President, Nigeria Labour Congress, ( NLC ) Joe Ajaero, while briefing newsmen in Abuja, after an emergency meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the union, said the protest will begin a week after the expiration of the 14 day ultimatum it issued to the Federal Government which will expire on February 23. He said the leaders of both the NLC and others will on 27 and 28 February, embark on street protest in various states to send a strong message to government about the current hardship. Ajaero said: “To this end, NEC unanimously noted its deep disappointment and condemned the actions of the federal government in refusing to implement the agreements and reached the following decisions: That it reaffirms the 14days notice issued the federal government within which to implement the Agreement and address the mounting crisis of survival in Nigeria”.