Looming Oil Glut To Reshape Global Energy Landscape

The World Bank predicts a significant oil oversupply in the coming years, leading to a potential drop in oil prices below $60 per barrel.

While consumers in developed countries may benefit from lower energy and food costs, developing nations will continue to face high food prices and food insecurity.

The oil industry, particularly major oil producers, will likely experience a period of uncertainty and declining revenues as they navigate the changing market dynamics.

A report from the World Bank has set off alarm bells about a coming oil glut that has the potential to seriously disrupt global economics and trade patterns.

“Next year, the global oil supply is expected to exceed demand by an average of 1.2 million barrels per day,” World Bank stated in its latest Commodity Markets Outlook report The scale of this oversupply is difficult to overstate; these numbers have only been exceeded twice in history, in 1998 and 2020.

As a result, a barrel of oil could cost less than $60 within the next six years. The oversupply is due to the confluence of a number of discrete factors including flatlined economic growth in China, climbing electric vehicles sales (which will exceed 23 per cent of new vehicle sales this year, and reach 40 million cars in 2030), increasing use of trucks powered by liquefied natural gas, projected production bumps from non-OPEC+ nations, and persistent overproduction from OPEC+ members as well, who are currently pumping out an extra seven million barrels per day, “almost double the amount on the eve of the pandemic in 2019” according to a World Bank blog post accompanying the bombshell report.

While this spells a lot of economic uncertainty and turmoil in the coming year, it could also serve as an important force of market correction in the context of intensifying conflict in the middle east, particularly where commodity prices are concerned.

“This new reality might keep a lid on consumer energy prices even as geopo – litical strife intensifies, Axios reported earlier this week. “It could also wreak havoc on the longstanding economics that underpin oil production,” Axios added.

This market fluctuation could provide some real relief to consumers in the near term, who are still feeling the squeeze of blistering post-pandemic inflation rates.

The World Bank warns that commodity prices will not sink as low as prepandemic levels, but they are projected to hit a five-year low, with major dips in prices at the gas pumps and in grocery stores. Prices are expected by fall 10% as soon as 2026.

This could be a lifeline for many families who are teetering at or who have fallen below the poverty line thanks to the runaway commodities prices of the last five years.

While this is cause for celebration for the average citizen in the developed world, however, the outlook is considerably less rosy for those living in poorer countries.

