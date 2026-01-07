The President of the United States (US), Donald Trump has said that the Republican lawmakers must secure victory in the 2026 congressional midterm elections, warning that failure could give Democrats a reason to pursue his impeachment.

President Trump gave this matching order on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, while speaking at a retreat in Washington.

Trump cautioned that losing control of Congress could stall his legislative agenda and leave his administration vulnerable to investigations.

He urged Republican lawmakers, who hold a narrow majority in the US House of Representatives, to set aside internal disagreements and unite ahead of the elections.

“You’ve got to win the midterms because, if we don’t win the midterms, they’ll find a reason to impeach me,” Trump said. “I’ll get impeached.”

Trump urged Republican lawmakers to promote party policies on gender, healthcare, and election integrity to voters grappling with the rising cost of living.

“They say that when you win the presidency, you lose the midterm,” he said. “I wish you could explain to me what the hell is going on with the mind of the public.”

The US President made only a brief reference to inflation, blaming it on Democrats, and encouraged Republicans to campaign on gains in the US stock market.

Trump also downplayed the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by his supporters, remarks that came as Democrats marked the fifth anniversary of the riot and accused Republicans of attempting to “whitewash” history.

The retreat was held at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. In a largely unscripted speech lasting over an hour, Trump repeated several disputed claims, including that Washington had recorded no homicides for months.

He also called for flexibility among conservatives on provisions such as the Hyde Amendment, which restricts federal funding for abortion.

Trump, who was impeached twice during his first term but acquitted by the Senate both times, said: “I got impeached twice on nothing.”

Some House Democrats have introduced articles of impeachment against him in his second term, allegations the White House denies.

He criticized the narrow Republican majority in the House of Representatives, saying it limits the authority of Speaker Mike Johnson: “You can’t be tough when you have a majority of three.”

Trump also highlighted his push to expand executive powers on immigration, military action, and regulation, which he said could soon face scrutiny from the Supreme Court.

He predicted an “epic midterm victory” for Republicans while expressing frustration with party members he said were unwilling to fall in line.

Every seat in the House and one-third of the Senate will be contested in November 2026, and Trump noted that no sitting US president has avoided losing House seats in the midterms since George W. Bush in 2006.

On healthcare, he urged Republicans to counter Democrats’ messaging, including calls to extend subsidies under Obamacare.

“All of these issues are very important issues, but you can own healthcare,” he said. “Figure it out.”