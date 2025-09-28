Looming Drug Epidemic In Lagos

It has been a national battle. The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has been stretched across the country. But with the agency admitting that Lagos, the commercial hub of the country has 33% drug users, the signs are visible, even on the streets. OLUWATOSIN OMONIYI-SOLANKE reports on the increase in number of addicts and junkies around many areas of the state

Substance abuse among youths has been a problem to the society but currentlyit appears the same society is sitting comfortably with the menace.

The continuous use of psychoactive substances among adolescents and youths has become a public concern worldwide because it potentially causes deliberate or unintended harm or injury, especially to their mental wellbeing.

Unfortunately, the consequences of drug abuse are not only on the individual user but also on his family and the society as a whole.

According to a research by World Drug Report last updated in 2021, there is a projected 11 per cent increase in global drug use, meaning that in five year’s time-year 2030 actually, the epidemic would become a boomerang and disastrous.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime stated that Drug use is increasing with some drugs becoming more potent. “There has been a 22 per cent rise in people using drugs illegally over the past decade. Only 10 per cent of this is attributed to global population growth. By 2030, the number of people using drugs globally is expected to rise by 11 per cent based on population growth alone.”

Reality in Lagos

As it is, in reality in Lagos State especially, that date may not be farfetched any longer. Already, there are many youths and adults that are high on drug.

Almost every nook and cranny of Lagos, has substance users. As a matter of fact, as Shakespare put it that, “there is no art to read the minds construction on the face,” no one is trusted nowadays as to who is really pure from one form of substance intake or drug addiction.

Many are seen on the streets lost and wandering!

For instance, under the bridge in Yaba, directly opposite the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric hospital, Yaba, Lagos, there are several homeless individuals sleeping, covered in rag like-wrappers.

They don’t look normal or act sane. They are obviously high on substance. As such, distorted mentally and wobbling in wellbeing.

Sunday Telegraph saw a full grown man dancing without the sound of music or beat from the drum, tilted and twisted to one side of himself, like an imbecile. He was sleeping-walking and dancing, with saliva dropping from a side of his mouth and a stick of wrapped marijuana in one of his hands.

Another culled up with his back resting on one of the pillars holding the bridge, also wrapped up in rag-like cloth, a hood on his head. There were many finished-smoked papers of Marijuana littered around him and yet, he was puffing another smoke from both his nostril and mouth and talking out nonsense from his mouth.

He was lost in a world only he understands or only a psychologist can help sort him out.

Another one was sitting, backing the barb wire fence that divides the pedestrian route from where the BRT buses are parked. He was helping with directions for commuters, who are confused as to where to board buses to their destinations.

He was semi-conscious of his environment but not steady mentally.

Ikeja underbridge

Down to Ikeja under Bridge by the Bus park, where Ojodu-Berger, Ojota, Secreteriat, Shoprite and Expressway Buses are lined up, there are many substance users on parade around this place. One is never short of different types of drama on daily display from users. Once an individual boards a bus and well seated, waiting patiently for other passengers to fill up the bus before take-off, one is certain to be disturbed by a nuisance begging for money to feed or to drink.

A passenger, who took pity on one of such, perhaps the passenger was new to the nuisance antics.

While he was pressing his phone and lost in it, an aggressive knock on the window beside him jolted him. He looked up to see a pitiable rough face of a young man begging him for money to feed.

Without hesitation, he brought out N1000 and handed it to him. Right there in front of him, the guy who looked like he had been starving for decades, suddenly turned sharply and in local parlance, called out someone, “alaye, come and give me one wrap of eja(wrapped marijuana) and a shot of the usual(concoction of hard substance).”

Everyone inside the bus couldn’t close their mouths that were ajar and their surprised raised eyebrows stayed glued up for some long minutes.

It’s a common daily drama around that bus stop-Ikeja under bridge and not limited to male gender. The female gender are in it too but with different approach.

A young lady, likely to be in her mid-30s approached the man sitting in front of the bus, asking the man to buy food for her. The man gave a condition that to buy the food for her directly from any food vendor of her choice but refused to put money into her palm because he suspected that she would use it on substance.

Hence, the chocolate-coloured lady with low haircut turned and appeared shortly with a food vendor behind her. The passenger asked her to buy food of her choice and of any quantity she could finish.

She did to the tune of N2,500, and he paid. Immediately, the girl demanded that the food vendor refund her N1,300 out of the N2,500 as had been agreed between them.

As the food vendor did, she ran across the road through the traffic and said she needed to visit ‘Area’ before coming back to collect the food.

That ‘Area’ is the slang name for the slum-joint, where they buy and snuff in all kind of substances.

Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Also moving towards the Lagos/Ibadan Express way axis is another hub for heavy substance users. They take it recklessly without fear of being caught in the act or any form of restraints or fear.

In this Axis of the country, caution has been thrown to the wind. They enjoy their substances anywhere, corners and on the open street.

From OPIC by Kara down to Ogere, it’s a different kettle of fish entirely; impunity is the order of the day in these areas. They hawk substances openly and there is no restriction to when they can or not take it. A two-day-trip back and forth Ogere revealed a lot of the young adults selling black market products, (diesel and petrol) are into one substance use or the other. They have lost normalcy to influence of drugs; staggering while walking and looking dazed when talking. And for those alert to their daily businesses, they display obvious traits of substance influence.

A trip down to Ibadan Toll gate, officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) stopped the bus this correspondent boarded and searched thoroughly commutters of the bus. They searched almost to the points of pressing the bodies of the young ladies seated at the front seats.

Their reason was that there is surge of substance use among Nigerian youths mostly University students!

“This is resumption time, when most students are due back to school. So, this is best time to nab them while on transit to and fro school via this route,” one of the searching officers said.

The TeamLead of the officials while responding to Sunday Telegraph but refused to give his name because he is not officially authorised to speak, said available evidence before his office, showed growing impact of drug abuse among Nigerian youths, most of who are University students, to the extent of being considered a moral decadence.

He explained that, “the Nigerian youth are deliberately using drugs illegally, unlawfully and intentionally.”