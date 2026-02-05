Lookman’s Transfer Saves Nigeria Football, Says Oliseh As Simeone Hails Striker

Former Super Eagles coach, Sunday Oliseh, has described Ademola Lookman’s transfer to Spanish giants, Atletico Madrid as a major boost for Nigerian football, saying the move could inspire a new generation of players to aim for Europe’s top clubs.

Oliseh noted that Nigerian football has faced criticism in recent years over the lack of Super Eagles players featuring regularly for elite European sides, a situation he believes has affected the overall quality of the national team.

According to him, Lookman turned down more lucrative offers from less competitive leagues, including Turkey, in favour of a move to Atletico Madrid. “Ademola Lookman’s transfer might just have saved Nigerian football,” Oliseh said on his podcast, Global Football Insight.

“Atletico Madrid play in the UEFA Champions League every season, and La Liga is a top league. When you play for a big club, you grow into a big player. “This move shows young players in Nigeria that it is still possible to dream of playing for the biggest teams in Europe.”

Meanwhile, Atletico manager, Diego Simeone, has outlined what Lookman is expected to add to his squad following the player’s arrival at the Spanish La Liga club. “He joined the group very quickly, and you could immediately see his physical strength, speed, ability to change the play and his power in the final third,” Simeone said.

“We hope he can help us in the way he believes he can and in the way we expect. Most importantly, we want strong partnerships to develop within the team because football is about bringing good players together.”