Lookman’s Transfer Saga Gets Messier As Eagles Star Leaves Italy

Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman, has reportedly left Italy as his transfer dispute with his Serie A club, Atalanta, gets messier. According to Italian journalist Nebuloni, Lookman has left his home in Bergamo and is believed to have travelled out of the country.

He did not inform Atalanta of his destination, raising concerns at the club. Sources suggest the Nigerian star flew out to find a quiet place to recover from a calf injury.

However, his absence has sparked fresh tension, especially after missing two training sessions this week. If Lookman fails to show up for training again today, Atalanta could stop paying his wages based on Italian labour laws. The club is reportedly ready to part ways with the player, but insists that they alone will decide his next move.