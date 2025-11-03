Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman could become the latest casualty of the managerial changes sweeping across European football.

Atalanta’s impressive early-season momentum has abruptly stalled, and pressure is mounting on manager Ivan Juric after a frustrating run of draws and a first league defeat of the campaign.

With the board reportedly unhappy and results slipping, the club has already begun exploring alternatives, putting the future of Lookman’s boss under serious threat.

Atalanta Board Losing Patience As Results Drop And Replacements Emerge

The 1–0 defeat to Udinese may have been Atalanta’s first Serie A loss of the season, but it came at the end of a worrying stretch.

Since their 3–0 win over Torino on September 21, La Dea have managed just one victory in eight matches across Serie A and the Champions League, drawing six and losing one.

Reports in Italy suggest the board are concerned by the dip in form, especially given the club’s ambitions both domestically and in Europe.

As a result, Raffaele Palladino and Thiago Motta have been identified as potential successors, with club chiefs prepared to act if there is no swift turnaround. The upcoming clashes against Marseille and Sassuolo are expected to be decisive for Juric, whose future could hinge on immediate improvement.

The scrutiny has intensified not only due to results but also squad decisions, including the unexpected decision to bench in-form Nigerian star Ademola Lookman, a move that visibly hurt the team’s attacking spark.

Juric Frustrated As Pressure Hits Boiling Point

Juric himself did not hide his disappointment after the defeat, calling it the worst performance since he took charge.

“For the first time, the performance was negative in every sense,” he admitted, stressing that both tactical execution and individual effort fell short. Despite rotating heavily due to a congested schedule, the Croatian coach refused to blame fatigue, instead suggesting changes in approach may be required.

While Atalanta struggled, Udinese’s Nigerian goalkeeper Maduka Okoye shone, delivering a composed display and keeping a clean sheet after returning from suspension.

The game’s only goal came from Nicolo Zaniolo before halftime, and Atalanta never recovered, especially without Lookman, whose absence from the starting XI was one of the evening’s major talking points.