Lookman Wins Atalanta’s Goal Of The Month Award

Super Eagles of Nigeria forward Ademola Lookman has won the Goal of the Season Award for October 2025.

New Telegraph reports that Lookman’s equaliser against AC Milan was picked by Atalanta fans via social media as the Italian club’s best goal of the past month.

The 28-year-old fired into the roof of the net for his side’s leveller in the 35th minute of the keenly contested encounter.

It was the former Leicester City star’s first goal of the season for the former UEFA Europa League champions.

The tricky winger polled 53% of the votes, while his closest rival, Marco Brescianini, got 20%. Dominic Vavassori, who came third, got 19%, while Francesco Gasparello polled 8%.

Lookman has made seven appearances for La Dea this season.