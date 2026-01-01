Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman has expressed his disappointment with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) following its decision to shift the Africa Cup of Nations from a biennial to a four-year cycle.

The former Everton forward has played a pivotal role for Nigeria, contributing two goals and two assists during the group stage—matching his tally from the 2023 tournament.

The Atalanta star was instrumental in Nigeria’s perfect group campaign, which yielded nine points and secured qualification for the Round of 16, where the Super Eagles will face Mozambique.

He will be hoping to carry that fine form into the knockout rounds as Nigeria pursues a fourth AFCON crown, a triumph that would provide some consolation following their failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Lookman Speaks On CAF Decision

New Telegraph reports that the Atalanta forward expressed his disappointment, saying the shift to a four-year cycle denies African fans the distinctive excitement and cultural celebration they have grown accustomed to enjoying every two years.



"The decision is being made; we can't really change it," Lookman said. "I mean, it is a shame for Africans not being able to get the tournament every two years like we have been used to; it is a disappointment." Lookman also reflected on the Super Eagles' strong showing at the ongoing AFCON in Morocco, where they recorded a flawless group-stage campaign with three wins from three matches. "It's been good—three wins from three games, nine points. It is positive for us," the 28-year-old told Ademola Victor TV. "We are going in the right direction, and we want to continue this way." "There is no team we want to avoid. I have respect for everybody. If you want to win a tournament, you need to play the best," he asserted. "We want to continue to win the games and face everybody in this competition… we are looking forward to the teams to come."