Lookman targets more heights

…says Ballon D’or, CAF nominations just the beginning

That Nigerian winger Ademola Lookman, is making headlines across Africa and Europe in recent time is no news.

From his performances for the Super Eagles during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to playing a pivotal role in helping Atalanta win their first European trophy, the 27-year-old’s star continues to rise.

“It’s been remarkable,” Lookman told BBC Sport Africa.

“I’ve come in leaps and bounds and it’s been a defining year in terms of progress and the steps taken.

“But this is just the start of hopefully something very special.”

Lookman’s progress has seen him listed as one of 30 nominees for this year’s Ballon d’Or, with the winner of the award for the world’s top footballer to be announced in Paris on Monday.

Being the only African on the men’s shortlist adds even more weight to his achievement.

“It’s special being on the list and even more special being the only African,” he said.

“We have achieved great things this year, with club and country.

“To be recognised as one of the contenders is a great achievement.”

Lookman is also firmly in the running for the African Player of the Year award on December 16.

One of the defining moments of Lookman’s year came in the Europa League final, scoring a sensational hat-trick to lead Atalanta to victory against a Bayer Leverkusen side who were aiming for an unprecedented unbeaten treble.

His performance at Aviva Stadium in Dublin showcased his skill, vision and composure under pressure, and he became the first player to score a treble in a European final since Jupp Heynckes did so for Borussia Monchengladbach in the 1975 Uefa Cup.

“That night was special,” Lookman recalled.

“The way we did it was incredible because Leverkusen were on fire that season.

“Those are the moments you wish and dream for.”

That Europa League triumph was a fitting reward for a player who has worked hard to achieve his dreams.

