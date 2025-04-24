Lookman Still Juve’s Plan B If Osimhen’s Move Fails

Share

Italian giants Juventus are keeping Ademola Lookman on their radar as a backup option in case they fail to land Victor Osimhen this summer.

Reports suggest that Osimhen, Juventus’ top transfer target, may be on his way to Manchester United, with some sources claiming he already has a personal agreement with the Premier League club.

With that possibility in mind, Juventus are now seriously considering Lookman, who is reportedly open to leaving Atalanta at the end of the season.

The Nigerian forward has been in strong form, contributing 18 goals and 7 assists in 36 appearances across all competitions. Lookman, 27, is valued highly by Atalanta, and Juventus may need to pay around £60 million—the same fee they spent last year to sign Teun Koopmeiners.

However, the move depends heavily on whether Juventus qualify for the UEFA Champions League. The Turin side currently sit fifth in the Serie A standings with 59 points from 32 matches, one point behind fourth-placed Bologna, who have played an extra game.

Missing out on Champions League football would significantly affect Juve’s transfer budget and salary offers. For now, Lookman remains a strong Plan B as Juventus prepare for a potentially busy summer window.

