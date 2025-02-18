Lookman Still Doubtful As Atalanta Set For Brugge Showdown

Share

Atalanta may have to face Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League playoff second leg without Ademola Lookman, as the Nigerian forward is still recovering from a knee injury.

Lookman missed the first leg, which Atalanta lost 2-1 to a lastminute penalty. Despite resuming light training, he was not fit enough to play in their last Serie A match.

Reports indicate he trained partially on Sunday, but he will need to pass a late fitness test before being cleared to play. Lookman has been a key player for Atalanta in the Champions League, forming a strong attacking partnership with Mateo Retegui and Charles De Ketelaere.

His absence would be a big blow as Atalanta look to overturn the deficit. The club is being cautious with his recovery to avoid further injury. Fans will be hoping for good news, as his return could boost Atalanta’s chances of progressing in the competition.

