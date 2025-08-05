Lookman Stays Away From Atalanta Training

It has now reached breaking point between Atalanta and Ademola Lookman after the player stayed away from training yesterday.

Lookman, still recovering from a calf injury, was not expected to join the rest of the squad on their return from a preseason friendly against RB Leipzig, which they won.

However, he was to continue training on his own. Atalanta are now expected to bring the hammer down on the player.

The Italian club have thus far rejected two bids by Inter Milan for the Super Eagles forward.

Ademola Lookman then took to social media to express his disappointment, saying there was a gentleman’s agreement that he would transfer this summer when an acceptable offer came.

The Atalanta CEO said they are not open to selling Lookman to an Italian club and that it is the club that will decide this transfer and not the player.