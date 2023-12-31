Lookman Scores in Atalanta Victory Against Lecce

Super Eagles striker, Ademola Lookman, was the hero for his Italian Serie A side, Atalanta, after his goal secured the win against Lecce at the Gewiss Stadium.

The striker, who was named among the final 25-man list re- leased by coach Jose Peseiro as the team target their fourth Africa Cup of Nations’ title in Cote D’Ivoire.

Atalanta hosted Lecce in Bergamo on Saturday afternoon and it was Lookman who scored the only goal of the game in the 58th minute.

He was later replaced by Miranchuk in the 92nd minute of the game. The skillful winger is expected to join his national team col- league in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates by Monday.