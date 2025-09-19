Lookman Returns To Atalanta Training, Eyes Season Debut Against Torino

Nigerian forward, Ademola Lookman, has resumed training with his club, Atalanta, after holding talks with the team’s coach, Ivan Juric. The 27-year-old winger trained with his teammates yesterday in Bergamo, as the Italian side regrouped following their UEFA Champions League loss to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night.

Lookman, who had been sidelined since the start of the season, is now back in the mix and could feature in Atalanta’s next Serie A g a m e against Torino this weekend. The Super Eagles star attempted to secure a transfer to Inter Milan during the summer transfer window; however, the club rejected the opportunity.

This situation has resulted in a standoff between the player and the club, as the African Footballer of the Year is unwilling to continue playing for them.

Amid his club troubles, Lookman recently featured for Nigeria during the international break, making appearances in two matches for the Super Eagles in the World Cup qualifiers. The matter appears to have been resolved after the striker met with his new coach.