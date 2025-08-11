Lookman Rejects Arsenal, Insists On Milan Move

Super Eagles striker, Ademola Lookman, has made his transfer intentions clear that he wants to join InterMilan and is not interested in a return to the Premier League as Arsenal reportedly tabled a bid for the forward.

Reports from Italy say the Atalanta forward has turned down the chance to even discuss a move to Arsenal, despite the Gunners, and now Nottingham Forest, showing interest. An agent is believed to have approached Arsenal on Atalanta’s behalf, but Lookman remains focused on securing a switch to Inter.

The 26-year-old has stayed away from Atalanta training in recent days, reportedly waiting for Inter to table an offer that will satisfy his current club.

Arsenal are said to be ready to pay more than the Serie A giants, but Lookman has already agreed personal terms with Inter and is determined to push the deal through. It now comes down to whether Inter can meet Atalanta’s asking price and seal the move the Nigerian forward is holding out for.