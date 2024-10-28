Lookman Ranks 14th In 2024 Ballon d’Or

Share

Super Eagles and Atalanta forward, Ademola Lookman has achieved a significant milestone, ranking 14th in the 2024 Ballon d’Or standings.

The organisers of the prestigious award made this announcement on Monday evening in Paris, France during the award ceremony.

The Nigerian international, who plays in Serie A for Atalanta, received his first nomination for the prestigious award.

The 27-year-old forward delivered standout performances that placed him in the global spotlight. Following his impressive contributions for both club and country, Lookman has been recognised as one of the top football talents this year.

Lookman is also the overwhelming favourite for the 2024 CAF Player of the Year award, following his historic and remarkable Europa League exploits with Atalanta and his Ballon d’Or nomination.

The Atalanta star made history as the first player to score a hat-trick in a European club competition final during his club’s triumph over Bayer Leverkusen last season.

Lookman’s nomination comes as no surprise after an exceptional year that saw him score 11 goals and provide seven assists in 31 Serie A games for Atalanta, making him the only African player nominated for the 2024 Ballon d’Or.

