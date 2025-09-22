Lookman Plays First Match For Atalanta After Transfer Row

Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman, made his long-awaited return to the pitch for Atalanta yesterday, coming on as a late substitute in their commanding 3-0 away victory over Torino in Serie A.

This was Lookman’s first appearance since a controversial summer in which he attempted to force a move to Inter Milan. The winger had reportedly submitted a transfer request and was absent from the team during crucial preseason preparations, actions that drew sharp criticism from fans and pundits alike.

His brief appearance in the 87th minute marked the end of a tense standoff between the player and the club. While Atalanta appear ready to move on, not all supporters have forgiven the 27-year-old, with some branding him “ungrateful” for what they viewed as a betrayal of the club’s trust.