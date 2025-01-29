New Telegraph

January 29, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 29, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Lookman Out Of…

Lookman Out Of Barcelona Clash

Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman, will miss Atalanta’s crucial UEFA Champions League match against Barcelona today due to a knee injury sustained during training.

Lookman, the reigning CAF Player of the Year, has recently been used as a substitute for Atalanta, possibly due to this knee issue.

His absence is a significant setback for the Italian club as they aim to secure a favourable result against Barcelona to ensure progression in the tournament.

Atalanta are currently seventh in the overall standings with 14 points after seven matches. They will likely need a positive outcome at Barcelona to finish in the top eight and secure an automatic spot in the playoff round.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

GTCO Powers 2025 Lagos International Polo Tournament
Read Next

AFCON 2025: We’ll Give Eagles Best Of Preparation – Gusua
Share
Copy Link
×