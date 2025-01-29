Lookman Out Of Barcelona Clash

Share

Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman, will miss Atalanta’s crucial UEFA Champions League match against Barcelona today due to a knee injury sustained during training.

Lookman, the reigning CAF Player of the Year, has recently been used as a substitute for Atalanta, possibly due to this knee issue.

His absence is a significant setback for the Italian club as they aim to secure a favourable result against Barcelona to ensure progression in the tournament.

Atalanta are currently seventh in the overall standings with 14 points after seven matches. They will likely need a positive outcome at Barcelona to finish in the top eight and secure an automatic spot in the playoff round.

