Super Eagles duo Ademola Lookman and Raphael Onyedika will head into a decisive week in the UEFA Champions League as both players look to help their clubs stay within reach of the knockout rounds.

Lookman’s Atalanta currently occupies 13th place in the league-phase standings with seven points from four matches, while Onyedika’s Club Brugge sits further down the table in 22nd with four points.

With only a few games left, both teams need strong results to secure playoff berths. Atalanta’s Champions League form has been mixed.

Their seven points include wins over Marseille and an important victory away from home, but the campaign also began with a heavy 4–0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite their inconsistency, La Dea have kept three clean sheets, bettered only by Inter Milan, Arsenal and PSG since last season, showing defensive stability when at their best.

Their next fixture, a home meeting with Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday, is especially significant as Atalanta aim to break into the automatic top-eight qualification spots.

Frankfurt sit inside the top 24 on four points, coming off a 1–1 draw with Napoli after enduring back-to-back 5–1 losses against Atletico Madrid and Liverpool.

Brugge faces even greater pressure. With only four points from four matches, they are at risk of falling out of the playoff zone entirely. Their lone victory came on matchday one against Monaco, followed by a 3–3 draw with Barcelona and defeats to both Atalanta and Bayern Munich.

Atalanta, who defeated Marseille 1–0 just before the international break, will host Frankfurt under newly appointed manager Raffaele Palladino.

The coaching change followed a poor domestic run, only two wins in 13 Serie A matches this season, leading to the dismissal of Ivan Juric, who was in charge for most of those games.

Lookman has also struggled this season, managing only one goal in 11 appearances in all competitions. Reports suggested tension between the Nigerian forward and Juric during the win over Marseille, but Palladino has publicly expressed confidence in the 26-year-old.

“I believe a lot in Ademola. He’s a powerful player who can influence games,” Palladino told Tuttoatalanta. “I called him personally during the international break, as I did with the rest of the squad, because understanding every player’s situation is important to me. He’s someone I intend to rely on.”

Meanwhile, speculation continues to grow around Lookman’s future, with Galatasaray said to be preparing a €50m bid in January. Fellow Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen is reportedly encouraging him to make the move to Istanbul.

Onyedika is also preparing for a difficult assignment as Brugge travels to face Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday.

The Belgian side has not won since their 4–1 opening-day triumph over Monaco. Onyedika, who has scored once in two Champions League appearances this season, impressed in the 3–3 draw against Barcelona before the break.

The 24-year-old midfielder’s performances have renewed interest from several clubs ahead of the January transfer window, including Galatasaray, Premier League sides and teams in Serie A. Brugge are expected to demand at least €20m for the Nigerian, who remains under contract until June 2027.