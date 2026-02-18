Lookman, Onyedika Clash In Club Brugge, Atletico Tie

Super Eagles teammates, Ademola Lookman and Raphael Onyedika, will put friendship aside when their clubs clash in the UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-off tonight.

Lookman, now with Atlético Madrid, will lead the Spanish side into battle against Onyedika’s Club Brugge at the Jan Breydelstadion. The encounter rekindles memories of last season’s meeting at the same stage of the competition, when Lookman was still at Atalanta and Onyedika starred for the Belgian outfit.

On that occasion, Club Brugge dominated the tie 5-2 on aggregate to book a place in the round of 16, leaving Lookman on the losing side.

Lookman missed the first leg through injury and returned for the reverse fixture, where he scored to spark a brief hope for Atalanta. The teams met earlier this season again, with Lookman featuring as Atalanta edged a 2-1 victory, though Onyedika did not play in that match.

Now in Atletico colours, Lookman will be eager to rewrite the script. The winger has made a bright start in Spain, registering four goal contributions in four appearances, all coming in the Copa del Rey. He is yet to record a goal involvement in La Liga after two games.