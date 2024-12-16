Lookman May Become First Foreign-Born Nigerian To Win The African Footballer Of The Year Award

Share

Super Eagles star, Ademola Lookman, is on the verge of making history. He might become the first foreign-born Nigerian to win the African Footballer of the Year award, as the 2024 CAF Awards take place tonight in Marrakech, Morocco.

Lookman, who was born in England, has had an outstanding year, excelling for both the Nigerian national team and his club, Atalanta.

The Nigerian has been included in the final shortlists of the prestigious list and will hope to replace current holder and compatriot Victor Osimhen.

Lookman, 27, played a pivotal role for Nigeria during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d’Ivoire, where he scored three goals and registered one assist in seven appearances.

His performances were instrumental in helping the Super Eagles reach the tournament’s knockout stages, with Lookman delivering some of his best displays on the continental stage.

In addition to his international success, Lookman also made waves with Atalanta in European club competitions.

He scored a historic hat-trick in the final of the UEFA Europa League, a feat that further solidified his status as one of the top attacking players in Europe.

Lookman was named Atalanta Player of the Season for the 2023/24 season and was also included in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Team of the Tournament and the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League Team of the Season.

So far this season, Lookman has been in sensational form for La Dea, netting 11 goals and providing five assists from 18 appearances across all competitions.

His consistent performances have helped Atalanta remain competitive in Serie A and Europe.

Lookman will now battle for the coveted CAF Men’s Player of the Year award against several top footballers, including AFCON 2023 winner Simon Adingra, who was a standout performer for Ivory Coast, particularly in the final against Nigeria.

Other contenders include French Ligue 1 star Achraf Hakimi, Guinea’s Serhou Guirassy, and South Africa’s Ronwen Williams.

The winner of the 2024 CAF Men’s Player of the Year will be announced during the upcoming CAF Awards ceremony on Monday, December 16, in Marrakech, Morocco.

