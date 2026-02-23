Lookman Matches Suárez’s Atlético Madrid Record

Ademola Lookman has drawn level with Luis Suarez’s early scoring record at Atletico Madrid after netting his fourth goal for the club in Saturday’s 4–2 victory over Espanyol.

Fresh from scoring against Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League, the Super Eagles forward retained his place in the starting XI as Atlético hosted Espanyol at the Estadio Metropolitano.

Although Diego Simeone’s side were favourites, they were forced to come from behind after Jofre stunned the home crowd with an early opener. Alexander Sørloth restored parity before the break to send the teams level.

Álex Baena fired Atlético ahead shortly after the restart, and Lookman soon added his first La Liga goal, reacting quickest to Sørloth’s flick from a corner to power in a header.

Sørloth later grabbed his second of the night to seal the win, while Espanyol’s late consolation proved insufficient as Atlético secured all three points in an entertaining contest.

Lookman played 60 minutes and delivered a highly effective performance, scoring his fourth goal in just six games for the club in all competitions. He also has six assists.

According to OptaJose, no player apart from Luis Suarez has made such a prolific start to life at Atletico Madrid in recent years.

The statistics body noted that Ademola Lookman has scored four goals in his first six appearances in all competitions for Atlético — matching the best return by a Rojiblanco player in his opening six games since the 2013/14 season, a feat previously achieved by Suárez during the 2020/21 campaign.

Suárez, who arrived from FC Barcelona in 2020, went on to inspire Atlético to the La Liga title that season.

Attention now turns to a crucial UEFA Champions League knockout play-off clash against Club Brugge, where Lookman will be keen to continue his fine form and help Atlético build further momentum.